Namibia: Speaker Wants Public Education On Constitution

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Peter Katjavivi, has suggested that civic education be held to inform and educate Namibians about the purpose and importance of the constitution.

Katjavivi said this in an interview this week during the marking of the 32nd anniversary of the adoption of the Namibian constitution.

According to the speaker, targeted civic education on the constitution has the potential to enhance knowledge on Namibia's supreme law as well as the democratic processes.

"I would like to see targeted civics education in schools and in the media. This should not be a once off event but should be a continuous exercise carried out across the country. It would build an understanding of the constitution and a knowledge of democratic processes", said Katjavivi.

The speaker further noted that the constitution adopted over 30 years ago provides a framework under which all legislation operates.

He urged Namibians to emulate the example set by the Constituent Assembly that worked tirelessly together leading to the adoption of the constitution by consensus for the common good.

"Those of us who were part of the Constituent Assembly, remember this as a unique process that was carried out with utmost commitment and dedication. There were challenges but they were overcome under the careful handling of the process by the Chairperson of the drafting committee, our current President Hage Geingob. The drafting produced an understanding of the need to work together for the common good of the country. That is what led to the adoption of the constitution by consensus," recalled Katjavivi.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Education Governance Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Katjavivi noted that the constitution culminated into the adoption of many progressive legislations since independence. He further lauded the proposed legislations (Bills) that are scheduled to be tabled in parliament that resumed business on Tuesday.

"We have already adopted many laws since 1990 that have built upon the Constitution and further defined how we want our society to grow and operate. I can say with confidence that the current list of legislation due to be tabled in the National Assembly during this session does speak to the needs and aspirations of the people of Namibia," he said.

The drafting committee of the Constituent Assembly represented political parties that had just participated in the first free and fair elections held in November 1989, and was tasked to write Namibia's Constitution. Namibia's current President Hage Geingob was chairman of the committee. The constitution came into force on 21 March 1990 when Namibia became independent.