Nigeria: Gunmen Assassinate Kaduna Govt Official

11 February 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Director of Operations of the Kaduna Geographic Information Service (KADGIS), Malam Dauda has been assassinated.

The senior Kaduna government official was killed on Friday morning. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, ASP Mohammed Jalige is yet to respond to inquiry on the development.

Muhammad Abdullahi who is the community leader said the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) of Rigachikun and Barnawa who also resided in the community, were seen near the late Director's house after he was killed.

"This is simply a case of assassination because they went to only the victim's house, killed him and left the community, they did not take anything in his house neither did they attack the guard and his wife.

"Even the other village that was attacked, no life was lost, they just caused commotion and left. We feel they just did that to make it look like an attack."

"We have been facing various security breaches in the community". Abdullahi therefore, called on the state government to mediate between the community and the NAF over the vast land which he said is a hiding place for criminals

However, a local in the troubled community said the "gunmen numbering five sneaked into the community early morning on Friday."

"They killed the Director of Operations of the Kaduna Geographic Information Service (KADGIS), Malam Dauda."

"They forced themselves into late Dauda's house. "He was our neighbour in Barakallahu community in Igabi Local Government Area of the state. They killed him and fled. They did not take anything in his house."

"Before they came, they attacked the other community. People's attention was diverted," a local said.

