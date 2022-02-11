Africa: AU Demands Food Secure Continent - ... Strengthened Peace and Security

Food security and correct nutrition remain one of Africa's most fundamental challenge.

Thus, the United Nations (UN) Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, (OCHA) paints a gloomy picture that Africa is not on track to meet the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) two which targets to end hunger and ensure access by all people to safe, nutritious and sufficient food all year round, and to end all forms of malnutrition.

This is according to its 2021 combined report by the African Union (AU), UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) on Africa Regional Overview of Food Security and Nutrition published in December, 2021.

OCHA specified that the most recent estimates show that of the 281.6 million people on the continent, more than one-fifth of the population, faced hunger in 2020, which is 46.3 million more than in 2019.

Food security, as defined by the UN's Committee on World Food Security, means that all people, at all times, have physical, social, and economic access to sufficient, safe, and nutritious food that meets their food preferences and dietary needs for an active and healthy life.

Important to note is that the African continent is not only grappling with nutrition and food security issues but also peace and security matters eluding most of the countries.

For insecurity in any particular country, renders food production difficult if not impossible.

Through the African Union-AU which is made up of 55 Member States representing all the countries on the African continent, with member states divided into five geographic regions, countries on the continent work towards finding solutions to common problems facing the denizens.

Established in 2021 and officially launched in Durban in 2022, its objectives including among others the promotion of unity and solidarity of African countries, defending state sovereignty and harmonising state policies.

The organisation has also been effective in boosting cooperation and unity within the continent, putting its efforts towards diminishing conflict and boosting democracy among other things.

Hence during its annual Assembly this year, the AU held its Summit under the theme 'Building Resilience in Nutrition and Food Security on the Continent: Strengthening Agriculture, Accelerate Human Capital Social and Economic Development' to accord the African leaders on various aspects affecting the continent and finding a way forward.

The 35th Ordinary Assembly of African Union Heads of State and Government took place between February 5 -6 at the AU's Headquarters in Addis Ababa in Ethiopia.

Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema was among the Heads of State that attended the event marking his first time to witness the AU Assembly.

During the opening session, President Hichilema was accorded a platform to present his maiden speech where he called on African countries to embrace a new paradigm anchored by trade and investment.

President Hichilema further urged the continent to consider unacceptable the narrative of war, instability, corruption and poverty that has characterised Africa for a long time now.

The Head of State said the African continent should also be anchored as a continent of peace and stability where the rule of law is respected.

"Let us embrace the aspirations of the youth who desire jobs, business opportunities and a chance to be heard. African Heads of State have a unique opportunity to be the generation of leaders that will actualise economic integration and change the African narrative once and for all," said.

Expounding on the theme for the summit, President noted that Africa is sufficiently endowed to produce food that satisfies the continent's food security needs.

He added that with increased value addition, the African continent has the unmistakable potential to lift millions of Africans out of poverty.

"Let us ensure that the resources of our continent have value added, and never leave our shores in their raw form. For the African continent to achieve its objectives of economic growth, poverty reduction and improving the lives of all the people, leaders must be firmly committed to continental peace, security and stability," President Hakainde emphasised.

President Hichilema was also pleased with the theme for the Summit stating that it resonated well with the Zambia's developmental agenda.

Earlier, in his opening address, Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), Moussa Faki, called for continued African solidarity in addressing the impact of COVID-19 on the continent and the urgent need to address the emerging scourge of coup d'états including the threat of terrorism.

Mr Faki gave a broad overview of the state of the African Union, touching on issues related to health, governance, peace and security amongst others and the actions taken by the Union and its member states to address issues of regional importance.

"Africa CDC and the African Medicines Agency (AMA) will play leading roles in promoting Africa's public health strategy and leading the implementation of the AU strategy of resistance and future triumph against the pandemic and other public health issues. The acquisition of vaccines and their manufacture in Africa will be the high points of the strategy," he stated.

Mr Kaki further described the scourge of terrorism on the continent as being at an unprecedented scale and which, calls for a new approach in addressing security on the continent, especially in light of "new destabilising factors," in Africa.

"No part of the international society can be reassured about its fate when all the other parts are not. The crisis of multilateralism is real and significant in this respect," he warned.

On the other hand, Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, took exception to the fact that seven decades after the formation of the United Nations, Africa remained a junior partner without meaningful input or role in the system of international governance, singling out the UN Security Council where Africa lacks representation.

Dr Ahmed called for the reformation of the UN to reflect current global realities with equitable representation and reiterated collective advocacy in accordance with the Ezulwini Consensus for Africa to have no less than two permanent seats and five non-permanent seats in the UN Security Council.

He among other things further called for the establishment of an African Union continental media house, to provide authoritative news and information, fight disinformation promote the African collective agenda and strengthen Africa's voice across the world.

"Telling our own stories and narratives must be our priority. We should have our own AU media house to provide continental news and fight disinformation being spread about Africa," he said.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who addressed the Assembly by video conference, said the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the AU's Agenda 2063 is the cornerstone of the relationship between the two organisations.

The UN Secretary General further assured the Assembly that the United Nations would support Africa in its COVID-19 pandemic recovery.

In the meantime, the AU Assembly of Heads of State witnessed the handover of Chairmanship which happens every year during the event, by President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Felix Tshisekedi to Senegalese President Macky Sall.

Mr Sall said he would focus on COVID-19 during his time as chair, in particular working to secure access to more shots from abroad and accelerate vaccine manufacturing in Africa.

He said his priorities for peace and security would inevitably be driven by events on the ground, but particularly paying close attention to counter-terrorism.

During the handover of the AU Chairmanship, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President, Felix Tshisekedi urged the AU member states to step up efforts in strengthening peace and security in the region.

He said there was need to overcome security challenges African countries were faced with once and for all.

The Assembly is the African Union's supreme policy and decision making organ. It comprises heads of State and Government of the continent's member states.

It determines the AU's policies, establishes its priorities, adopts its annual programme and monitors the implementation of its policies and decisions. -ZANIS