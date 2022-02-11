Kenya: Kamiti Mazimum Prison Convict Admits to Defrauding Job Seeker Sh800,000

Nairobi — A convict serving a life sentence at the Kamiti Maximum Prison for the last 15 years has admitted to receiving Sh800,000 fraudulently from a job seeker.

Appearing before Milimani Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo, Patrick Shikure admitted to promising Selina Vukinu Ambe a State House job.

Shikure also stated that he used the name of Defense Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa to defraud Ambe in 2020 while at the prison where he is serving his life jail term.

He received the money after promising her that he could help her secure a job as a Human Resource manager at State House.

He is set to be sentenced on February 22.