Rwanda: Teachers Key in Boosting Women Uptake in Science - Activists

Regular capacity building for teachers will boost up the uptake of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) by girls and women in Rwanda, say activists.

According to Dominique Mvunabandi, Director of Science, Technology, and Innovations in Rwanda National Commission for UNESCO (CNRU), teachers should first be inspired and convinced about the application of science.

"Even though they (teachers) have been trained in different institutions, the more they are exposed to how STEM is applied in various sectors of development by experience, the more they love it, hence, inspiring young girls to become key players in it," he said.

On February 11, Rwanda celebrates women in science under the national theme: 'The role of women and girls in science and the implication in the prevention of Covid-19 pandemic.'

This is the 7th annual celebration and the day serves to recognize that progress in gender equality and progress in science go hand-in-hand when trying to address global issues.

To mark the day, Rwanda will recognize the best women and girls achievements in science under four categories; Science Leadership Award, Research Award, Rising Star Award, and Champion of Science Award.

Data from UNESCO shows that only around 30 per cent of all female students select STEM-related fields in higher education, yet globally, female students' enrolment is particularly low in ICT (3%), natural science, mathematics and statistics (5%) and in engineering, manufacturing and construction (8%).

Mvunabandi observed that lack of funds to regularly train teachers in STEM and how to engage young girls from the lower level of education as well as lack of enough equipment used in science are among setbacks for female uptake in science-related fields.

Despite that, Marie Chantal Cyulinyana, President of Rwanda Association of Women in Science and Engineering (RAWESA), said that there has been a significant increase in female engagement in science over the past years, however, more awareness is still needed.

From the latest report of Rwanda National Research and Experimental Development (2018/19) by the NCST, of the 3,411 research and development personnel across all sectors, females accounted for 35.73per cent, a commendable progress from 25.07 per cent in 2015/16.

The reason why some women don't continue in science-related fields after a given education level, Cyulinyana noted, is because of age limits put in place for one to pursue them.

"If one wants to go for Ph.D., they get blocked by age limits during the application process much as they have had educational breaks in their lives due to different reasons. If modified, it can increase the number of women in STEM career path."

In 2021, Rwanda initiated an annual challenge that aims at providing a platform to showcase tech entrepreneurs and creative talent from all over the country.

A total of 25 startups were expected to benefit from the initiative, while only five finalists received a share of $100,000 cash prize, the overall winner, Diane Cyuzuzo took home $50,000 while the remaining four shared the other half.

Speaking to The New Times Cyuzuzo, the Chief Executive of Afriduino, said that women should focus on what positively inspires them and look out for opportunities than the discouraging elements in society.

Afriduino is a company that seeks to revolutionize Rwandan cultural tools by incorporating them into functional devices using a smartphone.

Cyuzuzo said that stereotypes that favor the boy more than the girl, starting at a family level, are what our society is still trying to heal from. "Women have to rise beyond that."

"In every society, there are those that push you forward and the discouraging ones, women in science-related fields should focus on positive ones and be always informed which will enable them to spot gaps that could be turned into opportunities," she said.

According to her, when an outstanding woman or a girl in science is awarded, it goes miles in encouraging others to press on.

She added: "when a woman finds her breakthrough, they should also remember to be a climbing ladder for others in different ways."