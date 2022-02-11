Namibia: Ex-Boxing Champ Now Coaches Youth On Life

HISTORY will remember Tsumeb-born retired star Lisias 'The Fighting Prince' Hangula as one of the most multi-faceted sportsmen Namibia has produced.

The former Opawa Primary School pupil was just as comfortable in the boxing ring as he was on the athletics track.

Although he joined the local boxing club in 1979 in the Nomtsoub residential area on invitation of his elder brother Reinhold, the former champion boxer only made his boxing debut in 1981.

"That was one hilarious debut, because it was prematurely over before the end of the first round . . . Having been taken through the ropes by the legendary Tjitjapu 'Titapu' Kahungi, I went into defensive mode and covered my face, and I didn't throw back a single punch. The fight was rendered a no-contest as a result, and I lost," he says.

But things got better when the likes of renowned national champions Nestor 'Sunshine' Tobias and the hard-hitting Samuel Shimbuli joined their club, after which they made the smart move to join the Tsumeb Corporation Limited Mine's Sports Club.

Having gone up to flyweight, Hangula, who was now schooling at Otjikoto Secondary School, was starting to show tremendous potential and was part of the team that went to participate at a boxing tournament at Swakopmund.

The event served as qualifier for the National Boxing Championships at Oshakati, and the TCL Boxing Club came out triumphant again.

This time Hangula made his club mates proud by winning his fight in the junior division with a knockout in the last round to book his place at the South African Amateur Boxing Union (SAABU) Championships in Durban, South Africa.

He was, however, knocked out at the semi-final stage of the event.

"That was a very tough tournament, because although I made mincemeat of the first two opponents, I found the going too tough against my semi-final opponent. The event was also marred by racial discrimination because of its composition," he says.

Hangula is one of a few boxers who can brag about beating the legendary Harry 'The Terminator' Simon during his amateur years after he outpointed the former world champion during the national championships at Arandis in 1983.

Hangula was also a middle-distance runner of note and has laid claim to a few national titles after he moved to Windhoek in 1989 to continue schooling at Immanuel Shifidi Secondary School.

"I specialised in the 800m, 1 500m and 3 000m races. In fact, I won gold in the 1 500m at the national championships in Windhoek in 1988, silver in the 800m, and another silver medal in the 3 000m.

"I was named the senior victor ludorum as the overall champion in the boys' category. That was proudest athletics moment and a huge improvement on my performances of the previous year when I took home bronze medals in all three disciplines," he says.

WORK, FAMILY

The former Sunshine Athletics Club star married his wife, Jowolenia, in 2001, and they are the proud parents of two girls and two boys.

The family is currently based at Mpungu village in the Kavango West region.

Hangula graduated from the Rundu College of Education in 1999, majoring in mathematics and science.

Before this he was a relief teacher at Linus Shashipapo Secondary at Rundu in the Kavango East region for three years.

The former national flyweight champion is currently employed by the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture as a life skills teacher at Himarwa Iithete Secondary School at Mpungu.

"I find this very interesting because I am someone who has always cared about the needs of the children," he says.

He says although he enjoys what he does, the job comes with a lot of challenges.

"Some pupils don't seem to focus on what they should really do and they only want to do what the other children do or say. Many are unrealistic about their career choices . . ," he says.

Hangula, who has been a teacher for 25 years, says he wanted to be a sports administrator, but didn't have the means to go to university.

He was advised by a former teacher to try a temporary teaching job, and became interested.

The former athlete is also a part-time farmer of cattle and goats in the Kavango-Grootfontein area.

He names his elder brother Reinhold as the person with the biggest influence on his sporting career, "because I even followed him to my very first boxing training session, which went on to become a life-changing exercise for me, since I became our family's first national boxing champion," he says.

Among other achievements Hangula managed the junior national boxing team to Potchefstroom in South Africa, while he has also managed the senior national team to South Africa twice and once to Botswana, and the junior national team to Harare, Zimbabwe in 2014.

Besides being the current chairperson of the Mpungu Boxing Club, he is also the regional chairperson of the Kavango West Boxing Federation.

"I am also an executive member of the Namibia Amateur Boxing Federation, where I am tasked to head the referee and judge commission," he says.

He has the following advice for aspiring boxers:

"Be very serious about your sport and education. I'm saying this because sport is only a temporary career, but if you have a career you have something you can always fall back on."