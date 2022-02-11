Namibia: Coast to Ignite Fistball Season

11 February 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)

THE Bank Windhoek Fistball League returns tomorrow with an opening tournament at Swakopmund.

With 10 adult and six youth teams, fistball players are ready to compete after a long break. Hosted by the Swakopmund Fistball Club (SFC 1), the games will kick off at 08h00.

Defending champions Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW 1) and arch-rivals Cohen Fistball Club (CFC 1) can once again have justified hopes for the Category A title. Last season, CFC 1 lost the title to SKW 1.

"The participating teams will play in two halves of 12 minutes each. Only the encounters for third place and the final of the respective categories are best out of five sets up to 11 points," says the Fistball Association of Namibia's Media Officer, Helmo Minz.

Group A will see hosts SFC 1, meet CFC 1, SKW 2, SFC 3, and SKW 4.

In group B, defending champion SKW 1 will compete against CFC 2, SFC 2, SKW 3, and CFC 3.

In the category A semi-final, the top team in group A will play against the second-placed team from group B, and vice versa.

Minz says the same principle applies to the category B finals qualification for the third and fourth-placed teams.

"Three youth teams, each from SFC and guests SKW, will duel in a round-robin format to determine the winner of the opening tournament. Youth development is in full swing, with 35 youth players registered at SKW alone," he says.

