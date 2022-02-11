Zimbabwe: Rape Accused Pastor T Freddy Acquitted

11 February 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mandipa Museyama

Goodness and Mercy Ministries founder, Prophet Tapiwa Freddy, has been cleared of rape and physical abuse charges he was facing.

Freddy, as he is popularly known, was cleared of the charges by Harare magistrate Gloria Takundwa.

In acquitting the popular cleric, the magistrate said the accuser, ZBC radio presenter Rutendo Makuti, had lied to the court in the whole matter.

She also said the state failed to a prima facie case against the man of the cloth.

Freddy's lawyer, Jivas Mudimu, told NewZimbabwe.com in a subsequent interview that the whole case was flawed from the beginning.

"It was clear that there was no rape. It was clear from the word go that Freddy never raped the complainant and never physically abused her. It was blackmailing and we are happy today that fair enough justice prevailed," Mudimu said.

