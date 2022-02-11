Namibia: MTC Launches 'We Race Together' Knockout Project

Digital enabler, MTC, on Thursday launched yet another exciting socio-initiative driven towards nation-building titled, "We Race Together," under the annual MTC Knockout Project flagship.

The innovative project will bring together over 140 personalities from across Namibia and from all walks of life, to race together in a 4×100 metre relay right at the Independence Stadium on 16 April.

These personalities will strategically be teamed together to make a relay team of 4 persons and will receive two months of professional training from world-class Namibian coaches.

These teams will participate in various qualifying hits and the teams that qualify for the final will have the honour to race against two world-class teams with the first consisting of Christine Mboma, Beatrice Masilingi, Frank Fredericks and Helaria Johannes and the other team consisting of Johannes Nambala, Johanna Benson, Ananias Shikongo.

"We, therefore, encourage individuals and Namibian corporates to join us on this thrilling project with a participating fee of only N$30,000 per person. All proceeds from this event will be channelled towards a charitable cause which will jointly be determined by all participants," said MTC's Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer, Tim Ekandjo at the launch.

"The first objective of this year's project is to appreciate the great work of athletics and for carrying us through tough times by creating hope when there was only despair. The second one, and most importantly, is to emphasise the importance and principles of working together for a common purpose irrespective of our difference. Appreciating each other's efforts irrespective of the size and impact, and recognizing that we are all uniquely different. A reminder that the only difference between where we are as a nation and where we want to be is the steps we haven't taken yet," he concluded.

The 1st edition of the Knockout project focused on curbing GBV; while the 2nd one was on fighting homelessness.