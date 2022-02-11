Africa: International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), Consideration of the Report of Senegal

Mr. Andrea Ori, Regional Representative of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in West Africa, received HE. Ms. Ndeye Saly Diop Dieng Minister of Women, Family, Gender and Child Protection, at the head of the Senegalese delegation for the purposes of examining her report to the Women's Rights Committee of ONU.

Dakar, 10 February 2022: This Thursday, Mr. Andrea Ori, Regional Representative of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in West Africa, received HE. Ms. Ndeye Saly Diop Dieng, Minister of Women, Family, Gender and Child Protection, at the head of the Senegalese delegation for the consideration of the examination its report to the UN Committee on Women’s Right.

In order to facilitate the online CEDAW session, upon the request of the government, OHCHR supported the national party's engagement with the Committee by providing videoconferencing facilities and the "Captain Mbaye Conferenceroom" as a meeting place for the 26-member government delegation, including 14 women.

In parallel to the ongoing CEDAW review-session of Senegal, OHCHR organized a streaming to CSOs representatives, especially composed by women and youth civil society leaders. OHCHR provided the visio-conferencing facilities and the “Salle Mariama Ba” as venue of the CSOs gathering. The streaming of the CEDAW session allows the 15 participants (12 women) to observe the public session of the Committee.

Prior to this, from 7 to 10 February the OHCHR, through the gender section and the Treaty Body Capacity Building programme, embarked in a series of activities in support to the national engagement of Senegal with CEDAW for the eighth review. After leading the drafting of the UN Country Team report to CEDAW, OHCHR facilitated and conducted, on behalf of the UNCT, the informal briefing to the CEDAW.

At the end of the session, the OHCHR Regional Representative met with H.E. the Minister to congratulate her on the chairmanship of the African Union, held by H.E. the Head of State of Senegal, Mr. Macky Sall.

