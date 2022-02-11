Nigeria: Pioneer Bishop of Lagos West Anglican Communion Is Dead

Mr Adebiyi served as the pioneer bishop of the Diocese of Lagos West Anglican Communion between 1999 and 2013.

Mr Adebiyi was aged 79.

"It is sad and heartbreaking to announce the home call of our patriarch and hero, Papa Peter Awelewa Adebiyi, few hours ago," the church said in a statement Friday morning.

"May his industrious and loving soul rest in perfect peace."

A writer and historian, Mr Adebiyi served as the pioneer bishop of the Diocese of Lagos West Anglican Communion between 1999 and 2013.

He was ordained a Deacon in 1970 and elected the Bishop of Owo Diocese 23 years later.

Mr Adebiyi retired in 2013 after he clocked 70.

In 2015, he lost his wife, Caroline, to cancer.

Tributes

Tributes have begun pouring in on Facebook for the late Anglican Bishop.

Joshua Ajayi, an evangelist and teacher, described the deceased as a true father who sincerely loved everyone who came across him.

"Baba, you personally touched me in so many areas. When my father was sick, and I brought him to Lagos, as a bishop, you came to visit and pray for my father at my then vicarage in Festac. What a huge love from a father of fathers," Mr Ajayi wrote.

"The blessings of your work will surely continue to follow your biological and spiritual children."

David Femi-Ologbe, a priest, said he was an astute church leader.

"Rest eternal grant unto Your servant O Lord and let Your light perpetual shine upon him and all faithful departed through the mercy of Christ."

Several associates and well-wishers also took time to pay tribute to the late Bishop.

Femi Taiwo said the deceased's "unbiased and well researched" publication on J.K Coker of The African Church helped him in his postgraduate work.

Segun Agbetuyi said, "one of God's greatest Generals just took his return flight back home to headquarters to join the saints."