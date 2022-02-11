Nigeria: Contractors Give Akpabio Ultimatum Over 'Debt' Owed By NDDC

The contractors said they will protest in the Niger Delta region and the FCT if their debts are not paid by the NDDC.

Companies executing projects for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) have threatened to protest against the NDDC's interim administrator, Effiong Akwa and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, over the commission's alleged non-payment of outstanding debts to its contractors.

The Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs supervises the operations of NDDC.

The companies, under the aegis of the Niger Delta Indigenous Contractors Association said, Thursday, its members were ready for a nationwide protest over non-payment of their debts by the NDDC.

The contractors issued a five-day ultimatum to Mr Akwa and Mr Akpabio over the issue.

The spokesperson of the association, Dressman Darlinton, told a news conference in Abuja that if the duo failed to accede to their demands, a nationwide protest would begin next week.

"The association will protest in the Niger Delta region and the FCT should the interim administrator of the NDDC fail to meet our demand to pay contractors by Tuesday, February 15," he said.

Mr Darlinton called on President Muhammadu Buhari to set up a substantive board for the commission as soon as possible to prevent the mismanagement of the commission.

"The association wants the president to consider the request of the Olu of Warri and other prominent Niger Delta stakeholders to, as matter of urgency, constitute and inaugurate a substantive board of the NDDC," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Debt Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

NDDC was established some 21 years ago by President Olusegun Obasanjo's administration as an intervention agency to speed up the development of the oil-rich Niger Delta region, but it has been plagued by corruption and maladministration.

While the NDDC officials connived with contractors to steal the commission's funds, thousands of abandoned NDDC projects litter various communities in the region.

The residents of the region continue to live in poverty and polluted environments, despite billions of naira pumped into the region.

A forensic audit of the NDDC initiated by Mr Buhari's administration had been completed, but many people feel the government is slow about acting on the audit report which had raised hope of some cleansing in the commission.

Many people are also agitating for the government to replace the NDDC sole administrator with a substantive board.