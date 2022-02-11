Ghana: President Akufo-Addo On 10-Day Working Visit to France, Guyana, Belgium, Germany, UK

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo left Ghana on Thursday for a ten-day working visit to France, Guyana, Belgium, Germany and the United Kingdom.

President Akufo-Addo's first visit will be Brest, France, where he will participate in the One Ocean Summit on Friday, 11th February 2022. Up to 40 world leaders are due to make "ambitious and concrete commitments" towards combating illegal fishing, decarbonising shipping and reducing plastic pollution at what is billed as the first high-level summit dedicated to the ocean.

Thereafter, the President will, at the invitation of H.E. Dr Mohamed Irfan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, travel to Georgetown, Guyana, to participate in the maiden International Energy Conference and Expo from 15th to 18th February 2022. Ghana and Guyana are developing close working relations in the oil and gas sector.

After the conference, President Akufo-Addo, Presidents Macky Sall of Senegal and Paul Kagame of the Republics of Rwanda will travel to Marburg, Germany on Wednesday 16th February 2022.

They will inspect the BioNTech modular production facility for MRNA vaccines, a pan-African Project for the establishment of a vaccine manufacturing plant in Africa.

President Akufo-Addo will then travel to Paris, France, to meet with President Emmanuel Macron, together with other African Heads of State, on the security situation in the Sahel and Africa on 16th February 2022. He will also participate in a meeting with President Emmanuel Macron and some Heads of State from the ECOWAS Region on 17th February 2022, to discuss the security situation in ECOWAS.

After this meeting, he will travel to Brussels, Belgium, to participate in the Africa Union-European Union (AU-EU) Summit from 17th to 18th February 2022, and then travel to the United Kingdom for a private visit.

The President was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey; the Minister for National Security, Mr Albert Kan Dapaah; the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Mr Kwaku Afriyie; and officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Sunday, 20th February 2022.