Nigeria: Obi Okonjo II Repossesses Ancestral Palace

11 February 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Festus Ahon - Asaba

The traditional ruler of Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area, Delta State, Obi Ifechukwude Okonjo II, has taken repossessed the ancient palace of his forebears, following a Supreme Court judgment in his favour.

There has been a legal battle between the Umudei lineage and the Umuobi Obahai lineage in the last 23 years over the true occupant of the hereditary stool. But the battle was put to rest on November 21, 2021, after the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal filed by Umudei, and affirmed the judgment of the lower courts that the stool belonged to the Umuobi Obahai royal lineage.

Vanguard gathered that the High Court in judgment of 2007, also granted a warrant of possession of the property of the royal family including the ancestral palace of over 150 years old to the Umuobi Obahai royal family.

Armed with the warrant of possession, court officials from Asaba, accompanied by security operatives executed the warrant of possession.

Elated by the development, Obi Okonjo II who addressed the people shortly after the execution, said the royal family was one, adding that there was no victor, no vanquish.

While extending an olive branch to aggrieved extended family members, the monarch, however, warned that the palace would no longer tolerate acts of mischief and brigandage. He said that he would be fair and firm in his actions to develop the community.

