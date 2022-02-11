South Africa: SCOPA Chairperson Confirms Receipt of Response From President Ramaphosa On Allegations Related to Misuse of Public Funds

11 February 2022
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

The Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA), Mr Mkhuleko Hlengwa, has confirmed receipt within the stipulated 10 working days of a written response from President Cyril Ramaphosa on the allegations implicating him related to the misuse of public funds.

Having studied the contents of the letter from the President, Mr Hlengwa has referred it to the Parliamentary Legal Services to give guidance on certain aspects of the President's response.

The committee programme has been adjusted accordingly and the President's response, along with the legal advice, will be tabled before the committee at a committee meeting on Wednesday, 16 February 2022. This adjustment of the committee programme means that the committee's interaction with the Department of Employment and Labour and its entities will now take place on Wednesday evening.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X