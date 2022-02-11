South Africa: SCOPA Chairperson Confirms Receipt of Response From President Ramaphosa On Allegations Related to Misuse of Public Funds

press release

The Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA), Mr Mkhuleko Hlengwa, has confirmed receipt within the stipulated 10 working days of a written response from President Cyril Ramaphosa on the allegations implicating him related to the misuse of public funds.

Having studied the contents of the letter from the President, Mr Hlengwa has referred it to the Parliamentary Legal Services to give guidance on certain aspects of the President's response.

The committee programme has been adjusted accordingly and the President's response, along with the legal advice, will be tabled before the committee at a committee meeting on Wednesday, 16 February 2022. This adjustment of the committee programme means that the committee's interaction with the Department of Employment and Labour and its entities will now take place on Wednesday evening.