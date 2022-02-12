Kenya: Sabina Chege in Hot Soup Over Vote Rigging Remarks As IEBC Summons Her

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has now summoned Murang'a Women Representative Sabina Chege for claiming that vote-rigging is possible in elections, and "even this one we can."

"I have heard others saying we rigged, there is some truth in it. So if we managed to rig, even this one we can. They think they (opponents) are the smartest," she said in Western Thursday while in the company of other Azimio La Umoa-leaning MPs.

The remarks sparked wildfire on social media, where leaders and supporters of Deputy President William Ruto are challenging her to substantiate her remarks.

On Friday, IEBC wrote to her demanding that she presents herself on Tuesday next week for questioning to determine if she had violated election regulations.

"You are required to attend the Offices of the Commission at Anniversary Towers 6th floor on the 15th day of February 2022 at 9 .00 o'clock in the forenoon for examination by the Electoral Code of Conduct," said Chebukati.

Sabina belongs to the Jubilee party wing of President Uhuru Kenyatta who is backing ODM leader Raila Odinga for the presidency in the August election, in what is promising to be a battle royale with the Deputy President who ditched the ruling party for his United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Shocking... profoundly shocking... that a senior Member of the ruling jubilee Government CAN GIVE NOTICE that plans to STEAL VOTES for Hon Raila in the elections on 8.9.2022 are in place shows that a blueprint for rigging has been put in place! @IG_NPS @makaumutua pic.twitter.com/2d643BMh0R

-- Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) February 10, 2022

On Thursday, Ruto dismissed the remarks that the 2017 election was rigged in the favour of the Jubilee Party and told off Sabina Chege.

"There is one woman (Sabina Chege) from Azimio who said that Uhuru and I stole votes in 2017. I want to ask you the people of Nakuru, were your votes stolen? Did you not vote for us? We did not steal anyone's votes. The people of Azimio should stop threatening people with accusations of stealing votes. I was in charge of the election and Uhuru did not steal anyone's votes," Ruto said while on a campaign tour of Nakuru.