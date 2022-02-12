Senegal: Sadio Mane to Have Stadium Named After Him in Senegal

CAF Online
Sadio Mane of Senegal shoots at goal during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations AFCON Finals Last 16 match between Senegal and Cape Verde in Bafoussam on January 25, 2022.
11 February 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

Senegal forward and AFCON hero, Sadio Mane etched his name in the history of Senegalese football when he struck home the winning penalty against Egypt in the final of the Nations Cup to hand the Terranga Lions their first ever title.

Aside declaring a public holiday to honour the feat, the players were given monetary gift, titles and lands, and the Mayor of the Senegalese region of Sedhiou is going a step further by having a stadium named after the Liverpool star.

Mane, 29, played all of Senegal's games at the finals and contributed three goals in the march to the AFCON summit.

Mayor Abdoulaye Diop, according to Goal, has confirmed plans to name the city's new stadium after Sadio Mane as a reward for his performances at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Mane hails from Sedhiou, a region in the South-West part of Senegal.

"Sadio Mane has honoured all of Senegal, the Sedhiou region and the entire Casamance area," Diop said, per Sports News Africa. "I have decided to name the Sedhiou stadium after him.

"In doing so I wish to convey the gratitude of all the sons and daughters of the region towards him.

"He has made all of mankind aware of Bambali and Sedhiou, the region's main town. This is a gift that Sadio Mane truly deserves."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X