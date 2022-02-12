Nigeria: Terrorists Raid Kaduna Community, Abduct Nursing Mother, Baby, Others

Terrorists in the early hours of yesterday abducted a nursing mother, her baby and two other residents during an attack on Tudun Mun Tsira Village of Zangon Shanu, Samaru in Sabon Gari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The name of the nursing woman was not given but the two others were identified as Mallam Abubakar Garba Aliyu and his son, Salimi Abubakar.

Some petrified residents of the village, which is near the main campus of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, told journalists that a large number of bandits on motorcycles carrying high calibre guns stormed the area.

"The bandits came in large numbers. They rode on motorcycles, each wielding dangerous weapons

"There is the possibility that they came in from Kasuwar Da'a axis in Giwa Local Government Area which is very close to our settlement," one of the residents said.