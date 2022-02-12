Uganda: Boda Bodas Given Four Months to Register or Be Kicked Out of Kampala

Government has started the process of registering boda boda riders in the city and ensuring each has a specific stage where they operate from and failure to adhere to this, they face eviction from Kampala.

State Minister for Kampala, Kabuye Kyofatogabye told journalists on Friday that an inter-ministerial committee comprising the Kampala Ministry, Ministry of Works and Transport, Ministry of Security, Ministry of Local government, police and representative from boda boda associations met and agreed that in order to bring sanity to the city, there is need for registration of all boda boda riders.

"The meeting resolved that KCCA gazettes boda boda stages within Kampala and the leadership of these stages should be formalized and known. Any stage that shall not be gazette will be illegal,"Kyofatogabye said.

He noted that the meeting also agreed that there is need for training of boda boda riders in collaboration with Police, KCCA and the Uganda Driving Standards Agency.

"Collaborate with police and Uganda Driving Standards Agency to ensure boda boda operators are tested and issued with driving licences upon completion of training."

Registration

The minister noted that as part of this process, all boda boda riders operating in the five divisions of Kampala will be registered and given identification jackets which are unique to each division as well as well as QR codes and their pictures well displayed on their backs for easy identification.

"The reflective jackets will identify a boda boda operator with the stage and division they operate from. Only operators that have been registered will be allowed to operate in the city."

He explained that boda boda riders are supposed to register at stage level with stage committees which will later ensure registration at division level.

According to the minister, in order to be registered, a boda boda rider will be required to present a copy of their National ID.

He said that whereas the process of registration kicks off next month, starting July, 1, 2022, all those who will not have registered will find a hard time operating in Kampala.

"If you don't want to register yourself, find your level away from Kampala and it will not be a subject for discussion."

The minister said government will also look at having one boda boda association just like it is with taxi drivers.

In the past, government has initiated boda boda registration process as well as having proper leadership, these efforts have on all occasions been frustrated by several groups of people with interests in the boda boda business.

This has seen several factions each with its own power base created among the boda boda industry.

For example, Boda boda 2010 under their patron Abdalla Kitatta became untouchables for several years since they enjoyed protection from senior police leaders until 2018 when Kitatta was arrested and jailed.

Boda boda 2010 members were accused of committing several atrocities against their fellow boda boda riders of other factions that they always arrested, tortured and also detained in their own operated cells.

However, the State Minister for Kampala, Kyofatogabye on Thursday warned government will this time round not expect to hear anything like godfathers during this exercise.