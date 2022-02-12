Uganda: Museveni in Congo Brazaville - to Attend Anti African-Coup Meeting

President Yoweri Musevei has flown to Oyo in the Cuvette region of Congo Brazaville for a working visit, State House has said.

"I arrived in Oyo town, Congo Brazzaville earlier today, for a working visit at the invitation of President Denis Sassou Nguesso,"Museveni tweeted on Friday evening.

Museveni and his delegation arrived in the country via Oyo -Ollombo International Airport.

Whereas the agenda of the visit is not yet known, the two leaders on Friday held a bilateral meeting Sassou Nguesso's residence.

It is said the meeting is aimed at further strengthening bilateral ties between the two as Uganda moves to look for market for a number of its surplus products.

In 2019, both countries after a series of meetings in Kampala and in Brazaville agreed to work on agreements on trade, agriculture, agro-processing and agri-business, energy and mineral development, political and diplomatic consultations, and Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation between the Chambers of Commerce and the bureau responsible for standards.

Anti-coup meeting

The Nile Post has also learnt that President Museveni will also attend an anti-coup meeting organized by President Sassou Nguesso in Otoyo to discuss the growing number of coups, especially in West Africa.

Museveni will be attending this seminar along side at least five other leaders from Africa including Togo's Faure Gnassingbé.

Congo Brazaville neigbours Gabon which in 2019 saw the military overthrow President Ali Bongo, who had been re-elected three years earlier in 2016.

President Museveni last month suggested that the current problem of coups facing African governments, especially in the Western part of the continent can be dealt with when leaders come together to find lasting solutions.

"Here we have built some strength. we have 6000 soldiers in Somalia and have done some work there. Africa should not allow those novices to disturb our peace and agenda We shall get in touch with West African leaders to hamonise our thinking," Museveni said during the Liberations day celebrations on January, 26 at Kololo independence grounds.

He said the attack that saw the overthrown of Libyan strongman and leader, Col Muammar Gaddafi led to the emergency of several armed groups in the Sahel region and the surrounding areas and that these have caused havoc.

"The problems happening in more parts of Africa today started with the attack on Libya by people(the West) who could not listen to Africa. All terrorist groups who were in Libya are now spread up in the whole of Sahel," he said.