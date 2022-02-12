Morocco: Moroccans Express Welcoming Attitudes Toward Immigrants, Afrobarometer Survey Shows

9 February 2022
Afrobarometer (Accra)
press release

A majority of Moroccans express welcoming attitudes toward immigrants, saying they strengthen the country's cultural diversity and help fill job vacancies, according to the latest Afrobarometer survey.

Most citizens say they would not mind having immigrants as neighbours, and a majority disagree with the idea that immigrants increase crime or insecurity.

By a 3-to-1 margin, citizens say the government should not limit the cross-border movement of people and goods.

But in reality, most citizens say they find it difficult to move across international borders to work or trade in other countries in the region. While the Arab Maghreb Union (AMU) has been working to allow free movement of goods, persons, and services within the sub-region, Morocco is yet to allow free entry from other AMU member states.

