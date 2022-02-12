Namibians offer mixed appraisal of Covid-19 response, are skeptical of vaccines and critical of corruption

11 February 2022
Afrobarometer (Accra)
press release

While a majority of Namibians approve of the government's overall response to COVID- 19, they are critical of inadequate relief and corruption and are skeptical of vaccine safety, according to the latest Afrobarometer survey.

A majority of citizens say they are satisfied that disruptions to children's education were kept to a minimum and that hospitals were adequately stocked to respond to the demands of COVID-19.

But majorities also criticize the support offered to vulnerable families, and most believe that resources intended for combating the pandemic have been lost to government corruption.

Most citizens are skeptical of the government's ability to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and doubt its preparedness for a future public health emergency.

