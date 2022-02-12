Kenya: Section of Langata Road Closed As Footbridge Near Nyayo Roundabout Collapses

12 February 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — A traffic snarl-up on Saturday built up along Langata road after a foot bridge that was being raised near the Nyayo stadium roundabout collapsed.

According to police, a driver was injured during the incident that also involved three cranes.

"Yes, a driver was injured after the footbridge under construction near Nyayo Stadium Roundabout collapsed on three cranes forcing closure of Langata Road," Nairobi Traffic police boss Joshua Omukata told Capital Fm on telephone.

Omukata urged motorists to cooperate with traffic police officers as they diverted traffic to other roads. "The footbridge was being raised when it collapsed on the cranes on site."

