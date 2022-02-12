South Africa: Jub Jub Apologizes to Kelly Khumalo Following Moja Love Ultimatum

12 February 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

South African artist Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye has finally apologised to his ex girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo after slandering her in an interview with Mac G in December last year.

In a Podcast and Chill with Mac G episode that aired in 2021 Jub Jub accused Kelly Khumalo whom he shares a son with, of using muthi to 'snatch' him from his then lover, actress Amanda Du Pont.

Despite the backlash that followed the controversial episode, Jub Jub had not retracted nor apologized for the accusations.

His statement directed to Khumalo only came recently, after Moja Love reportedly insisted that he apologize to her or never return to the popular South African channel.

Jub Jub hosts and produces Moja Love's Uyajola 9/9 and You Promised To Marry Me.

He was suspended from Uyajola 9/9 after Amanda Du Pont accused him of sexually assaulting her during their two-year relationship.

Read Jub Jub's apology to Kelly Khumalo:

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X