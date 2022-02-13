Nigeria: Three Dead in Another Lagos Building Collapse

Premium Times
13 February 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwakemi Adelagun

This is the second such fatal incident in Lagos in three months.

Three bodies have been recovered after a building under construction collapsed on Saturday in Yaba, Lagos, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said.

This is the second such incident in Lagos in three months with another one in November 2021 leading to the death of at least 40 people.

At least five workers were still trapped under the rubble of the latest incident while two people have been rescued, NEMA added.

The incident happened around 3 p.m.

"The building was said to have shown signs on Thursday and when one of the neighbours called their attention to it, they told him off," Ibrahim Farinloye, NEMA acting zonal coordinator, southwest, said.

Mr Farinloye added that traffic gridlock frustrated the mobilisation of heavy-duty equipment to the accident site.

Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the director-general of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), said the state's emergency responders are "on ground" at the incident site.

"Recovery operation ongoing for other victims," he added.

In a similar event in November, at least 40 people died when a high-rise under construction collapsed in the Ikoyi area of the state.

