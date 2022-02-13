Nigeria: PDP Floors APC to Win Kuje Chairmanship Election in Abuja

The PDP won in all the 10 wards in the area council.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Suleman Sabo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the winner of the February 12 Kuje Area Council chairmanship election in the Federal Capital Territory.

Mr Sabo, the council's incumbent chairman who will now serve his second term in office, defeated the other five candidates in each of the 10 wards in the area council.

He gathered a total of 13,301 votes to defeat his closest rival, Sarki Hamidu of the All Progressive Congress (APC), who secured 7,694 votes to emerge second.

By this, the PDP candidate defeated the APC with a total margin of 5,607 votes.

Sule Magaji, the INEC Returning Officer for the Kuje Area Council election, announced the final results on Sunday morning.

Results of wards officially announced :

Kuje Central (ward 01)

APC- 1717

PDP-3671

Chibiri ( ward 02)

APC- 1,172

PDP-1,839

Gaube (ward 03)

APC - 1793

PDP -2,226

Kwaku ( ward 04)

APC :562

PDP :1450

Kabi (ward 05)

APC- 271

PDP-433

Rubochi (ward 06)

APC - 1047

PDP - 1506

Gwargwada (ward 07)

APC- 365

PDP-583

Gudrun Karya ( ward 08)

APC -420

PDP -1032

Kujekwa (ward 09)

APC-76

PDP:106

Yenche ( ward 10)

APC:271

PDP:455