Nigeria: PDP Floors APC to Win Kuje Chairmanship Election in Abuja

The PDP won in all the 10 wards in the area council.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Suleman Sabo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the winner of the February 12 Kuje Area Council chairmanship election in the Federal Capital Territory.
Mr Sabo, the council's incumbent chairman who will now serve his second term in office, defeated the other five candidates in each of the 10 wards in the area council.
He gathered a total of 13,301 votes to defeat his closest rival, Sarki Hamidu of the All Progressive Congress (APC), who secured 7,694 votes to emerge second.
By this, the PDP candidate defeated the APC with a total margin of 5,607 votes.
Sule Magaji, the INEC Returning Officer for the Kuje Area Council election, announced the final results on Sunday morning.
Results of wards officially announced :
Kuje Central (ward 01)
APC- 1717
PDP-3671
Chibiri ( ward 02)
APC- 1,172
PDP-1,839
Gaube (ward 03)
APC - 1793
PDP -2,226
Kwaku ( ward 04)
APC :562
PDP :1450
Kabi (ward 05)
APC- 271
PDP-433
Rubochi (ward 06)
APC - 1047
PDP - 1506
Gwargwada (ward 07)
APC- 365
PDP-583
Gudrun Karya ( ward 08)
APC -420
PDP -1032
Kujekwa (ward 09)
APC-76
PDP:106
Yenche ( ward 10)
APC:271
PDP:455