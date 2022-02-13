Nigeria: PDP Floors APC to Win Kuje Chairmanship Election in Abuja

13 February 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abdulkareem Mojeed

The PDP won in all the 10 wards in the area council.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Suleman Sabo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the winner of the February 12 Kuje Area Council chairmanship election in the Federal Capital Territory.

Mr Sabo, the council's incumbent chairman who will now serve his second term in office, defeated the other five candidates in each of the 10 wards in the area council.

He gathered a total of 13,301 votes to defeat his closest rival, Sarki Hamidu of the All Progressive Congress (APC), who secured 7,694 votes to emerge second.

By this, the PDP candidate defeated the APC with a total margin of 5,607 votes.

Sule Magaji, the INEC Returning Officer for the Kuje Area Council election, announced the final results on Sunday morning.

Results of wards officially announced :

Kuje Central (ward 01)

APC- 1717

PDP-3671

Chibiri ( ward 02)

APC- 1,172

PDP-1,839

Gaube (ward 03)

APC - 1793

PDP -2,226

Kwaku ( ward 04)

APC :562

PDP :1450

Kabi (ward 05)

APC- 271

PDP-433

Rubochi (ward 06)

APC - 1047

Advertisements

PDP - 1506

Gwargwada (ward 07)

APC- 365

PDP-583

Gudrun Karya ( ward 08)

APC -420

PDP -1032

Kujekwa (ward 09)

APC-76

PDP:106

Yenche ( ward 10)

APC:271

PDP:455

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X