Nigeria: FCT Poll: APC Wins Gwagwalada

13 February 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Bakare Majeed

Jubrin Abubakar of the APC polled 11,125 votes to win the keenly contested election.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Jubrin Abubakar, has been declared as the Chairman-elect of Gwagwalada Area Council at the Saturday Council elections.

Mr Abubakar, a former chairman of the council, defeated his opponent, Mohammed Kassim of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Abubakar polled 11,125 votes and was declared by the INEC Returning Officer, ID Umar as the winner of the keenly contested election.

Mr Kassim of the PDP polled 9,597 votes.

More details to follow...

Chairman (Gwagwalada) Total

Total Valid Votes 21,037

Rejected Votes 739

Total Votes Cast 21,776

AAC 22

ADC 81

APC 11,125

APGA 106

APM 37

Labour 40

PDP 9,597

PRP 26

SDP 3

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X