Nigeria: FCT Poll: APC Wins Gwagwalada

Jubrin Abubakar of the APC polled 11,125 votes to win the keenly contested election.
The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Jubrin Abubakar, has been declared as the Chairman-elect of Gwagwalada Area Council at the Saturday Council elections.
Mr Abubakar, a former chairman of the council, defeated his opponent, Mohammed Kassim of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Mr Abubakar polled 11,125 votes and was declared by the INEC Returning Officer, ID Umar as the winner of the keenly contested election.
Mr Kassim of the PDP polled 9,597 votes.
More details to follow...
Chairman (Gwagwalada) Total
Total Valid Votes 21,037
Rejected Votes 739
Total Votes Cast 21,776
AAC 22
ADC 81
APC 11,125
APGA 106
APM 37
Labour 40
PDP 9,597
PRP 26
SDP 3