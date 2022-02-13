Mauritius: Outreach Campaign On the Water Tank and Pump Grant Scheme Kicks Off Today

press release

The Ministry of Energy and Public Utilities in collaboration with the Central Water Authority (CWA) and the Development Bank of Mauritius (DBM) organised, in the Eastern region of Mauritius, today, an outreach campaign on the Water Tank and Pump Grant Scheme.

Residents were thus convened, this morning, to Bramsthan Village Hall, Centre Artisanal of Quatre-Cocos and Mare La Chaux Village Hall to be apprised of, and to apply for, the grant provided to families, whose monthly income did not exceed Rs 50,000, for the purchase of a water tank of capacity 400 to 1000 litres and a domestic water pump.

Following the 2019/2020 budget, the Water Tank Grant Scheme was increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 to include the purchase of a domestic water pump, while the eligibility income threshold was extended to Rs 50,000. For families who opt for only a water tank, the grant is limited to a maximum of Rs 5,000.

The Minister of Energy and Public Utilities, Mr Georges Pierre Lesjongard; the Minister of Information Technology, Communication and Innovation, Mr Darsanand Balgobin; the Minister of Blue Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping, Mr Sudheer Maudhoo; and other personalities were present at Centre Artisanal of Quatre-Cocos to launch the outreach campaign.

Speaking to the applicants, the Minister of Energy and Public Utilities stressed that the outreach campaign aimed at bringing solutions to the door step of citizens. He explained that the CWA and the DBM entered an agreement to enable the population to apply for the Water Tank and Pump Grant Scheme through the DBM so as to accelerate the procedures in the allocation of the grant. The process is now expected to be less than three weeks.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritius Governance Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Minister further detailed that until June 2022, outreach campaigns would be held on Saturdays in "black spots", that is where inhabitants faced water shortages during drought so that the latter can apply for the Scheme, without the hassle of commuting to the headquarters of the Ministry. He added that by procuring a water tank, concerned inhabitants would have reliable water supply during droughts.

The measures taken by CWA to curtail water shortages across the country were also detailed by Mr Lesjongard and these included the installation of pressure filters and using additional boreholes. He underlined that Government was committed to enhancing the quality of life of citizens by working to find adequate solutions to address any issues, such as Institutions meeting the population where they reside with a view to raising awareness on the existing services and making certain that they avail of these endeavours.

While Minister Balgobin saluted the extraordinary initiative of providing support to people where they live, Minister Maudhoo pointed out that some Rs 100 million had been earmarked by Government under the Water Tank Grant Scheme. The Minister of Blue Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping recalled, too, the importance of conserving water and adopting good water-saving habits.

It is noted that as from Monday 14 February 2022, potential beneficiaries of the Water Tank Grant Scheme may complete the Application Form and submit the required document via the website of the DBM.