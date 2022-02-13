Nigeria: Group Demands Release of Zakzaky's Travel Documents

The Advocates for Social Justice has called on the federal government to on humanitarian grounds, release to the leader of the Islamic movement in Nigeria (IMN) Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and his wife, Malama Zeenatuddin Ibraheem who have been discharged and acquitted by the Kaduna State High Court, their travel documents to get treatment for various ailments.

It said in a statement signed by its publicity secretary, Mr Segun Fanimo, that even President Buhari took time off from duty to attend to his health situation outside Nigeria, adding that there was no justification to deny the Shiite leader his right to go to any country to attend to his health condition.

The statement said; "Information available indicates that their health condition is deteriorating as Sheikh could be seen limping and his wife, Malama Zeenatuddin Ibrahim, is confined to a wheelchair