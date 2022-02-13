Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Vows to Crush Chamisa, Says He Will Never Be Allowed to Rule

New Zimbabwe
President Emmerson Mnangagwa (file photo).
13 February 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

ZANU PF leader, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has vowed not to relinquish power under any circumstances, claiming there was no way in which an opposition leader can rule Zimbabwe, a statement that set the social media aflame.

He rabidly dismissed Coalition for Citizens' Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa, his fiercest nemesis, saying the newly formed party has no chance.

Addressing party supporters in Epworth during the launch of Zanu PF's campaign ahead of the March 26 by-elections, Mnangagwa said only his party can rule Zimbabwe.

He said even if someone was to set out on a journey to China on foot at the same time as an opposition leader heading for State House - his official residence - he would complete the 9 957km journey faster.

"They think what was done in Zambia by Hakainde Hichilema will happen again here in Zimbabwe. Go and tell these opposition guys that if a person decides to walk to China, he will arrive first before the opposition reaches state house," Mnangagwa said, drawing acclamation from the animated crowd.

"The CCC will never rule, what is CCC. They are sell-outs being used by other countries. We can never allow them to get anywhere near power," Mnangagwa said.

"Harare has been in the hands of MDC for 20 years and it is in a mess. They are useless, rubbish is not being collected, raw sewage is flowing everywhere yet they continue saying CCC."

"There is rampant corruption and stealing in councils, and now we have ways to remove them from council through voting, just your X on Zanu PF, over half of Harare council officials are facing theft and fraud charges," Mnangagwa said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X