Nigeria: Lagos Govt Arrests Owner of Collapsed Building - Commissioner

13 February 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwakemi Adelagun and Agency Report

The Lagos State government says it has arrested the developer of the three-storey building under construction that collapsed at No. 16 Akanbi Crescent, Onike Area, Lagos, on Saturday afternoon.

The State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Idris Salako, in a statement, said "the government moved in swiftly to minimize impact at the site around 3.30 p.m. on Saturday.

At least four bodies have been recovered from the rubble, according to the National Emergency Management Agency.

"Preliminary findings indicated that the site had been sealed off twice by the Lagos State Building Control Agency in 2021 for non-compliance with building regulations, after which the site was abandoned.

"However, the developer later broke the government seal, sneaked into the site and recommenced construction without official authorisation.

"As at 9:00 p.m., one person had been pulled out alive, while two deaths were recorded.

"The developer in charge of the site has since been arrested and handed over to police, while rescue operation is ongoing," he said.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the death toll increased to four by Sunday morning.

A similar incident, in the Ikoyi area of Lagos, led to the death of at least 40 people last November.

