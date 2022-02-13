Nigeria: INEC Declares Gabaya Winner of Bwari Chairmanship Poll

13 February 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Igho Oyoyo

The chairmanship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Saturday's FCT Area Council election, Mr. John Gabaya, has been declared winner of the election in Bwari Area Council.

The Returning Officer for chairmanship election in Bwari, Professor Amuche Madu, declared Gabaya, who polled 13,045 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Haruna Shekwolo of All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 7,697.

Gabaya, was, therefore, returned elected having met the requirements of the Constitution and the electoral law.

