Zimbabwe: Mwonzora Insists Highfield Rally Had 5 000 People

MDC T president Advocate Douglas Mwonzora has refuted social media pictures and claims that his Highfield West by-elections rally held at Zororo Grounds was poorly attended.

Mwonzora response comes after social media sites like Twitter was awash with images that showed poor attendance as compared to the Zanu Pf rally held at Epworth secondary which was attended by thousands of people.

Addressing journalists at Zororo grounds Mwonzora said the widely circulating pictures were taken as his supporters were still trickling in.

Mwonzora, who has of late become too critical of his nemesis Nelson Chamisa, said his party's rally was better attended compared to the Citizens Coalition for Change one addressed by the latter.

" We have so many people, l think those who sent pictures on social media which portrayed poor attendance took them when the program was starting when people were still coming.

"At the moment as you can see people are gathered and the estimation of people can be over 5 000.

"There is no other political party which had huge crowds as MDC T. Only Zanu Pf alone managed to have more attendance as compared to us.

"Citizens Coalition for Change is walking around with about 50 people, yesterday Biti addressed 15 people at Kamfinsa shops so it is fruitless to say few people attended our rally," he said.

Although Mwonzora claimed the rally was attended by 5 000 people, observers who attended the rally estimated that a total of only 500 people attended the rally.

Nonetheless, Mwonzora promised to deliver free education if elected to become the president of Zimbabwe in 2023.

"On issues to do with education as MDC Alliance we said we will enable free primary education from grade one to seven," he said.

Meanwhile, parties are holding campaigning rallies for the upcoming by-elections to be held on 26 March next month.