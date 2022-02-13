Ghana: Not Just Fancy Moves - How Ghana's DWP Dance Academy Is Transforming Lives

When Ghanaian dancer and choreographer Laud Konadu teamed up with two of his friends Ernest Kwablah, aka Quables, and Nicholas Botchey, aka Afrobeast, to set up the Dance With A Purpose Academy (DWP) in 2017, they knew it was a huge gamble. But four years later, their decision is paying off.

"We decided to come together to start this charitable group, DWP academy, because we realised there were not many professional dance institutes in the country at the time. People were dancing but no one had started something like what we have now," says Kwablah, one of the co-founders.

The motive for setting up the Academy was to change the dance culture in Ghana, making it more professional, attractive and competitive.

The initiative has proved to be far more beneficial than anticipated - both to the brains behind it and the students they have been mentoring.

Situated in East Legon, one of the most affluent areas in the Ghanaian capital, Accra, the academy opens its doors three times a week to anyone willing to learn the art, helping them rediscover themselves and bolster their confidence.

"We are more than just a dance school. Our goal is to change lives as well through dancing, because some of them are destitute," Konadu, known professionally as Dancegod Llyod, told Africa Calling.

"We groom them by first making sure that they have a vision for their future, to enable them become more responsible adults capable of managing their own affairs, because some of them have amazing talents."

Off the streets

Since it opened, the academy has sought to change the African narrative one dance step at a time. It has mentored and provided a source of livelihood for more than 200 Ghanaian youths who would otherwise have remained on the streets.

Solomon Obeng, 21, who used to sell bread on the streets of Accra, was discovered by DWP.

"Hawking bread and being on the streets was not something I enjoyed doing but because I had no option, I needed to sell to make ends meet. I was making less than one euro a day from the bread sales," he said.

S2, EP11: Kenyan Nubians' ID dilemma, Malawi mental health, and a Ghana dance academy lifting up youths

The white gaze: Ghana's troubling skin bleaching habit

Obeng recounts the life-changing moment after joining the academy: "I can now afford to smile. Through the academy I have featured in many music videos."

Featuring in the 2020 'Already' music video of superstar singer Beyoncé was an unforgettable opportunity for the Ghanaian youngster.

International exposure is not the only privilege students enjoy. DWP is an avenue to make money as well, through paid gigs and endorsement deals.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Although the academy is determined to provide youngsters like Obeng with a life off the streets, it does not limit its reach to those from disadvantaged families. DWP also offers tuition to anyone passionate about dancing, says Rachael, known as Energy Goddess.

"I am an accounting student at the University of Ghana, but I also want to be a professional dancer and choreographer," she says. "It is not about the money or the fame but I just love dancing."

Looking to the future

The Dance With A Purpose Academy hopes to widen its scope and reach out to more people across the globe by creating more subsidiaries and providing opportunities through dance.

As well as schools in other cities in Ghana, the academy has branches in the United States and China.

"For now, we groom our talents to become professionals as far as dancing is concerned. We are determined to make an impact and every day, as we see these young ones improve and do better for themselves," co-founder Botchey told Africa Calling. "We know that the giant step we took in 2017 to start this academy was worth it."