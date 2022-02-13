West Africa: Lassa Fever Cases Identified in England, Following Travel to West Africa

press release

London — The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) can confirm that the probable case of Lassa fever under investigation is now confirmed, bringing the total number of cases to 3. Sadly, this individual has died.

We are contacting the individuals who have had close contact with the cases prior to confirmation of their infection, to provide appropriate assessment, support and advice. The risk to the general public remains very low.

A Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust spokesperson said:

"We confirm the sad death of a patient at our trust, who had confirmed Lassa fever. We send our deepest condolences to their family at this difficult time.

"We will continue to support the patient's family and our staff and are working closely with colleagues from UKHSA to undertake a robust contact tracing exercise."

