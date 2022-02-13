Zimbabwe: Misred Preaches Body Positivity After Scooping Style Award

Radio and television personality has revealed she never imagined women of her body size would be honoured in 'style' awards after bagging the Female Most Stylish Award at the inaugural Style Icon Zimbabwe Awards (SIZA).

The first awards ceremony was held Saturday night at the Rainbow Towers Hotel in Harare under the theme 'Celebrating Fashion In Our Environment'.

Style Icon Zimbabwe Awards which had over 25 categories was hosted by fashionista Lillian 'Hollywood Lee' Madyara in conjunction with Gateway Stream and The Boss Brand.

Local celebrities, socialites and designers attended the glamorous event with performance by high riding Zimdancehall chanter, Nutty O.

MisRed born Samantha Musa has often been body shamed on social media platforms.

The ZiFM star presenter has in the past admitted feeling inadequate and insecure about her body.

Celebrating her win at the SIZA she wrote: "I am a plus sized woman and growing up, women like me could never think of getting recognition in areas such as 'style'.

"Over time, trendy clothes for women my size became more accessible, we started to appreciate the beauty of different body shapes as society. I pray we continue to preach body positivity, preach being the best beautiful, stylish, healthy versions of ourselves."