Equatorial Guinea: Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Phee's Visit to Equatorial Guinea

11 February 2022
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Office of the Spokesperson

Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee will visit Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, February 14-15 for bilateral meetings. Assistant Secretary Phee will be joined by Special Advisor for Africa Strategy Judd Devermont from the National Security Council and U.S. Air Force Major General Kenneth Ekman, Director of Strategy, Engagement, and Programs, U.S. Africa Command.

The U.S. delegation will meet with Equatorial Guinea President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, Vice President Teodoro Obiang Mangue, and other senior officials to discuss the importance of working together to address maritime security challenges, combat trafficking in persons, promote respect for human rights, and enhance efforts to address climate change and protect the environment. The delegation will also meet with civil society representatives.

