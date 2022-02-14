South Africa: Proteas Are Raring to Go Against the Black Caps After Covid-19 Quarantine

14 February 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

The cricket players will complete their Covid-19 quarantine early next week and can begin their final preparations to take on World Test Champions New Zealand in Christchurch.

South Africa Test skipper Dean Elgar has been saved from "climbing the walls" in his Christchurch hotel room thanks to limited, but vitally important, visits to the gym and a training oval at Lincoln University.

The Proteas have been stationed in the South Island city since 5 February. They will only be allowed to venture out of their managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facility on 14 February if there are no positive Covid-19 cases in the coming days.

The first Test starts on 17 February at the Hagley Oval and, although the team have had access to nets and training facilities, Elgar was taken aback by the severity of New Zealand's MIQs.

"In New Zealand they have very strict rules and regulations around MIQ," Elgar, sporting a new beard, told the media this week.

"We have had isolation [periods] in Pakistan and the West Indies, which wasn't too long, but in New Zealand it is 10 days. I think we are on day six or seven at the moment and this one is...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X