South Africa: Proteas Are Raring to Go Against the Black Caps After Covid-19 Quarantine

The cricket players will complete their Covid-19 quarantine early next week and can begin their final preparations to take on World Test Champions New Zealand in Christchurch.

South Africa Test skipper Dean Elgar has been saved from "climbing the walls" in his Christchurch hotel room thanks to limited, but vitally important, visits to the gym and a training oval at Lincoln University.

The Proteas have been stationed in the South Island city since 5 February. They will only be allowed to venture out of their managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facility on 14 February if there are no positive Covid-19 cases in the coming days.

The first Test starts on 17 February at the Hagley Oval and, although the team have had access to nets and training facilities, Elgar was taken aback by the severity of New Zealand's MIQs.

"In New Zealand they have very strict rules and regulations around MIQ," Elgar, sporting a new beard, told the media this week.

"We have had isolation [periods] in Pakistan and the West Indies, which wasn't too long, but in New Zealand it is 10 days. I think we are on day six or seven at the moment and this one is...