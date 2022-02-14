Tanzania: Take Lead Role in ICT, Urges CJ

Arusha — THE Chief Justice (CJ), Prof Ibrahim Juma has challenged Judges-In-Charge to take a leading role in embracing Information and Communications Technology (ICT) within the judicial walls.

According to Prof Juma, the Judiciary of Tanzania had already taken on board the ICT concept, further challenging the Judges in charge to help in mobilising the staff in the country's courts to do the same in ensuring timely dispensing of justice.

"We need to maintain a leadership position in our transition to e-judiciary and that entails furnishing our skills on the internet lest we get locked out of the fourth industrial revolution," advised the Chief Justice, while officiating a two-day meeting of Judges In charge held here over the weekend.

Prof Juma challenged the Judges drawn from 18 zones in Tanzania to stay abreast with the technological revolution that has altered the way human beings live, work, and relate to one another.

The country's judiciary has since implemented multi-faceted reforms to increase transparency, improve efficiency, and speed up the delivery of justice in courts that were once allegedly plagued by widespread corruption and inefficiency.

Currently, Tanzania is using digital tools such as virtual court sessions and e-filing system to enhance transparency and improve citizens' access to justice.

The ongoing reforms are aimed at ensuring that legal proceedings are operated efficiently, according to Prof Elisante Gabriel, who is Chief Court Administrator.

The two-day meeting which culminated with a tour of Tarangire national park and the Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority(NCAA) featured Judges-In-charge from a number of court divisions such as labor, commercial, land and the economic crimes division.