Malawi: Learners Go on Rampage After Teacher Drops Talisman

13 February 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Police fired tear-gas to disperse rioting learners as classes were temporarily suspended on Friday at a primary school in Blantyre after a teacher allegedly dropped a talisman (chithumwa).

This happened at Mpingwe Primary School in village headman Nkhukuteni's area, Traditional Authority, Machinjiri in Blantyre after a female teacher allegedly found a talisman (Chithumwa) besides her bag.

The learners accused the teacher of practising witchcraft.

They went on rampage pelting stones at some infrastructure, including the school's kitchen where they vandalised pots containing porridge.

Armed police were called to restore order.

According to Esme Misasa, a cleaner at the school, the teacher oversees the school's feeding program and some people around the school are accusing her of mismanaging the program and they want her transferred from the school.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X