Malawi: Chakwera Mourns Murdered MRA Official

President Lazarus Chakwera has mourned murderer Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) official, Alinafe Bonongwe.

In a statement, Chakwera says he is deeply saddened by the brazen killing of Bonongwe, who was Malawi Revenue Authority's Station Manager at Dedza Border Post.

A State House press statement says the Malawi leader describes Bonongwe's death as heart-breaking and colossal loss to Malawi.

"In our nation's war against corruption, Mr Bonongwe was a warrior for justice.

"Despite receiving death threats for standing up to lawlessness and corrupt cartels that have long been marauding our borders, he remained resolute and fearless in his defence of our national treasures.

"Mr Bonongwe has died a hero, and his sacrifice for Malawi will not be in vain, for it gives all of us fresh inspiration to press on with our quest for a new Malawi free of corruption," reads the communication in part.

Chakwera has since pledged unrelenting pursuit to catch criminals who have committed the crime until they are brought to justice.

"As we lay Mr Bonongwe to rest in the coming days, our prayers are with the bereaved family, friends, all staff members of MRA, and all soldiers of Anti-Corruption in the country," says the Malawi leader.

Last week, news of Bonongwe's death went viral and sparked anger amongst Malawians who want a corrupt-free nation.