Kenya: Truck Carrying LPG Explodes Along Mai Mahiu-Nairobi Rd

13 February 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Traffic was disrupted along the Mai Mahiu-Nairobi Road early Sunday morning after a fire incident following an explosion of a truck transporting Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

According to police, the accident occurred near the Mutarakwa shopping Centre and affected four private cars which were burnt to ashes.

According to the Kiambu County Commander Wilson Wayanga, 'There were no injuries during the incident."

Wayanga stated that the inferno was contained with fire brigades from Kiambu and Nairobi.

