Tanzania: Preach Peace as You Solve Conflict, Leaders Urged

POLICE has asked local leaders in Rufiji and Kibiti districts in Coast Region to maintain peace as they serve the residents, especially by seeing into it that make the right decisions on matters presented to them.

Kibiti Special Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Graifton Mushi made the remarks during a one day training on how to prevent and address conflicts through 'Jenga Amani Yetu' project held at Ikwiriri, Rufiji recently.

'Jenga Amani Yetu' project is funded by the European Union and implemented by three organizations namely the Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC), Search for Common Ground and Zanzibar Legal Services Centre (ZLSC).

The training brought together police officers, journalists, non-government organisations' representatives and social welfare officers.

ACP Mushi said most of the conflicts particularly those relating to land are contributed by dishonest leaders, especially Ward Executive Officers ( WEOs) and Village Executive Officers (VEOs) who lack moral values thus making unjust decisions for their own benefits.

"Peace is always found where righteousness is practiced. It is sad that we still have leaders, who are acting against the law and as a result-cause a lot of serious problems in our society", he noted

However, he urged the participants to use the knowledge they acquired during the training to be agents of building peace at their workplaces and to the nation in general.

On his part, Ally Seif, a Lawyer from LHRC who was the facilitator of the training stated that the training was part of the workshops the project has been running to bring peace on the ground.

He said LHRC has been working with the government and civil societies platforms to provide the citizens with enough knowledge on how to prevent and solve conflicts in their areas.

Expounding, Mr Seif said most of the conflicts in Kibiti and Rufiji districts have been related to land, marriage and inheritance, adding that the districts in the country have high numbers of land conflicts between pastoralists and farmers.

"Building capacity to the groups ( Police Officers, Journalists , NGOs and Social Welfare Officers) on the subject was very essential in preventing the would-be conflicts.

"In the course, we covered topics on conflicts related to land, marriage and inheritance, and mostly noted that the root causes... their effects and possible ways to prevent them must come on preaching peace", he explained

Commenting, Hussein Ahmad-a Social Welfare Officer for Rufiji District said that he was determined to use what he had learnt during the training in his daily activities, adding: "I am going to use this knowledge to make positive changes to individuals, who live miserable lives due to endless conflicts."