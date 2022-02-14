Tanzania: Implement President's Directive, Premier Orders Tarura

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has directed Tanzania National Roads Agency (TARURA) to immediately work on a directive issued by President Samia Suluhu Hassan that they adopt cost-effective technology used in the construction of roads in Zanzibar.

He said they should learn on how they can use the technology in executing road projects in Mainland, because it is more cost-effective and implanted with high standards.

The Premier issued the directives at the opening of a working session between the President's Office Regional Administration and Local Government, TARURA, Contractors Registration Board, Roads Fund and Public Procurement Authority held in Dodoma, on Saturday.

He said that the government has made various efforts to increase capacity of TARURA so that it can execute its responsibilities, among others increasing its budget from 247.5bn/- in 2017 when it was established to 752.61bn/- estimated as an increase of 204,3 per cent.

"The funds include 127.50bn/- from the Central government, 272.50bn/- from the Road Fund, 322.15bn/- from levies charged on petrol and diesel and 30.44bn/- from car parking fee," said Mr Majaliwa.

He noted that in 2017 TARURA supervised 108,946.19 kilometers road network and to date it has expanded to 144,429.77 kms stretch which have been officially announced in Government Gazette no. 463 dated 25 June 2021.

"TARURA was launched in 2017, where the tarmac roads had 1,449.55 kms equivalent to 1.30 per cent but to date there are 2,473.55 kms equivalent to an increase of 1,024 km estimated as 70.6 per cent," he pointed out.

On the same occasion, Prime Minister has instructed the Office of the President - PMO-RALG to monitor and take appropriate measure against all Councils that fail to implement road maintenance in accordance with Annual Performance Agreement.

Equally, Mr Majaliwa directed for feasibility studies giving priority to projects to be conducted earlier, instead of waiting for funds and disciplinary measures to be taken against executives, who reap substandard works and loss of TARURA funds.

"Tender awarding process should be done carefully by abiding by laws and the contracts should be done timely ... tender evaluation should be done by abiding by procurement laws in order to get contractors with required criteria," ordered the Premier.

Also, Mr Majaliwa ordered TARURA to start fixing streets with lights in their road construction programmes and make sure the scheme borrows a leaf from TANROADS, who are already implementing it.

He further said TARURA must involve Council, District and Regional executives when preparing project reports, adding that the feedback should also be provided to the authorities in the hierarchy.

The Prime Minister added: "TARURA Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Victor Seff should submit a list of fraudulent contractors to the Contractors Registration Board and a copy to the Minister of State, President's Office - PMO-RALG for submission to the Minister for Works and Transport for further disciplinary action."

On his part, the Minister of State in the Office of the President - RALG, Innocent Bashungwa said the government has high hopes in the executives, adding that challenges they face must be addressed timely so that they can provide better services to Tanzanians.

He further said they should ensure that everyone performs his/her duty with professionalism so that the roads they manage are passable at all seasons.

Elaborating, Mr Bashungwa instructed that 60 per cent of TARURA work should be announced early, instead of them waiting for the financial year to begin and ask for support.