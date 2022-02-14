Tanzania: Samata Joins Tanzanians to Mourn Sonso

TAIFA Stars skipper Mbwana Samatta has joined the country's sports fraternity to eulogise the former national team center-back Ally Sonso who passed away on Friday and laid to rest at Magomeni in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

His untimely death is a big blow to the country's football industry as he was at the peak of his career and was considered among the best home grown center-backs.

Writing on his Instagram account, Samatta wrote: "Very sad news losing a friend today. My soldier, you have gone while still young. Rest in peace a football defender...we will never forget your efforts to fight for the national team colours. Rest in peace Ally Sonso."

Until his death, Sonso was playing for the NBC Premier League side Ruvu Shooting, the team he joined after leaving his former club Young Africans where his fame was nourished.

In his remarks, Yanga Vice Chairman Fredrick Mwakalebela described Sonso as a hard working player whose contributions at the club will never be forgotten.

"He was a talented player, well disciplined and always worked hard on the pitch to help the team emerge winners. Throughout his stay at the club, he never had any indiscipline case reported against him. It is a big loss to all of us," said Mwakalebela.

However, clarifying on what was troubling Sonso before his death, Ruvu Shooting's Information Officer, Masau Bwire said his leg swelled hence rendering him unfit to execute his responsibilities.

"He began to complain about excessive leg pain on October 22nd last year in Mwanza on a day when we played a league match against Simba at CCM Kirumba Stadium.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"He was included in the first lineup to face Simba but around 10:00am, Sonso complained to the coach Charles Mkwasa that he was feeling leg pain and the coach directed him to the team's doctor for further examinations.

"He was given pain killers, but at around 2:00pm, Sonso together with the team's doctor informed the coach that his leg had began to swell and this compelled Mkwasa to remove him on the list of players for the match," Bwire said.

He continued: "After returning home, players were given a brief break to visit their families but the team's doctor recommended him (Sonso) to stay in order to have thorough examinations on his leg but he decided to leave and went to his house located at Chamazi.

"After two to three days, we received information that his condition had worsened a situation which forced us to take him to Muhimbili hospital but before he was handed over to the doctors for operation, they decided to seek medication elsewhere hence they left the hospital.

"And he has been treated there (undisclosed place) for sometime and we were just communicating with his wife that he was progressing well. He was, however, urging us to pray for him to get better so that he could return back to action.

"Today (Friday), I received a phone call of his number and when I picked it, his wife said one word that he is dead," said Bwire.