Kenya: Odinga Meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi During India Trip

13 February 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga on Sunday met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi where they discussed the need to strengthen Kenya-India relations.

Odinga who is in India on a private visit recalled the personal relationship he shares with the Indian leader that goes back decades.

"Prime Minister Modi expressed his happiness at being able to meet Mr Odinga after almost three and a half years. He recollected his multiple interactions with Mr Odinga since 2008 in both India and Kenya as well as the latter's support to the vibrant Gujarat summit in 2009 and 2012," a statement from Delhi stated.

Prime Minister Modi also conveyed his best wishes to Mr Odinga for his good health and future endeavors.

