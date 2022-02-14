Kenya: Govt Revamps Kisumu Road Network Ahead of Africities Summit

Kisumu — The National Government is building Kisumu International-Riat-Mamboleo road to bitumen standards ahead of Atrocities conference due in May in Kisumu City.

Devolution Principal Secretary Julius Korir says more road networks will be improved for easy access to the venue of the conference.

The conference will be staged at the Mamboleo Show Ground where the government is building a Convention Centre.

Korir says the new road will help participants' flying into Kisumu to go directly to the conference venue without following the city centre which might be prone to traffic congestion.

Speaking to the press in Kisumu during the groundbreaking for the expansion of the Airport, Korir says the conference is coming to the country for the second time.

He says that is an indication that Kenya has improved on many aspects giving it another opportunity to host the continent conference.

Korir says the country will showcase the gains already made since the advent of devolution that has had positive ripple effects on the citizens.