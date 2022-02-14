Tunisia: Covid-19 Vaccine - More Than One Million People Have Received Booster Shot

Tunis/Tunisia — 5832 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on February 12, including 851 first dose, 789 second doses, 4186 third (booster) shots and 6 vaccine doses needed for travel.

According to the latest report published by the Health Ministry on Saturday evening, 12,867,598 doses have been administered from the start of the national vaccination campaign in March 2021 to February 12.

7,118,728 received the first dose, 4,633,604 received two doses, 1,084,771 received three doses and 30,495 received an additional dose for travel to a country that requires a specific vaccine.

Therefore, the number of fully vaccinated people has risen to 6,287,835, of whom 4,633,604 received two doses and 1,654,231 took a single dose because the injected vaccine does not require a booster or for having already contracted COVID-19.