Tunisia: Presidential Decree on General Amnesty for Offence of Issuing Bounced Cheques

Tunis — Presidential Decree No. 2022-10 dated February 10, 2022 on general amnesty for the offence of issuing bounced cheques was published in the latest issue of the Official Gazette of the Tunisian Republic (JORT) Sunday.

It states, in its first article, that the amnesty is granted to any person who has issued an NSF cheque for which a certificate of non-disbursement or a report of non-payment protest was drawn up at the headquarters of the bank concerned, and who would have, before publication of this decree in the JORT, provided the provisions in the bank for the account of the beneficiary or at the general treasury of Tunisia, or an official proof attesting to the payment of the amount.

The beneficiary of the amnesty must also pay the costs of notification to the bank or the costs of the protest of non-payment drawn up at the bank's headquarters and inform the beneficiary.

According to Article 2 of the decree, the amnesty concerns any person who has been the subject of legal proceedings before courts of all levels, or against whom a judgment has been pronounced for issuing an uncovered cheque before the date of publication of this decree. It specifies that this amnesty does not affect the rights of the holder of the personal right.