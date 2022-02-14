Africa: PM Abiy Inaugurates East Africa's Tallest CBE Headquarters Building

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has inaugurated the new state-of-the-art skyscraper headquarters of Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) built at a cost of 303.5 million USD.

The CBE headquarters, which is the tallest building in East Africa and the third tallest in Africa, has taken 5 years and 11 months to complete.

The building is over 209 meters tall and has 53 floors with a total built-up area of 165,476.4 square meters.

The newly inaugurated headquarters consists of a tower, commercial center and conference center.

The headquarters area for public access included exhibition area, cafeteria, sighting area, shopping mall, cinema, gymnasium, spa, children entertainment, restaurant and game areas, among others, it was learned.

The Commercial Bank of Ethiopia, which was established in 1942, with only two branches, has now 1,795 branches.

CBE, the then State Bank of Ethiopia was established with a capital of one million Maria Theresa in 1942. Now, the total assets of the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia reached 1.1 trillion birr as its customers reached 34 million.

CBE is now one of the largest banks in East Africa and it is celebrating its 80 years anniversary.